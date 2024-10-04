J D Wetherspoon FY24 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Declares Dividend; 9-week LFL Sales Up

(RTTNews) - Pub operator J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) reported Friday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax fell 33 percent to 60.6 million pounds from last year's 90.5 million pounds.

Earnings per share were 39.0 pence, down 16.1 percent from 46.5 pence a year ago.

Operating profit, however, grew 34.5 percent to 142.6 million pounds from prior year's 106.0 million pounds.

On an adjusted basis, profit before tax was 73.9 million pounds, compared to 42.6 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 46.8 pence, compared to 26.4 pence last year.

Adjusted operating profit grew 30.2 percent from last year to 139.5 million pounds.

Revenue for the year went up 5.7 percent to 2.04 billion pounds from 1.93 billion pounds a year ago. Like-for-like sales grew 7.6 percent.

Citing the improved trading and financial position, the board is recommending the payment of a final dividend, equivalent to the 2019 annual dividend, of 12 pence per share, while no dividend was paid last year.

Regarding the current trading and outlook, Tim Martin, the Chairman, said, "Sales continue to improve. In the last nine weeks, to 29 September 2024, like-for-like sales increased by 4.9 percent.... The company currently anticipates a reasonable outcome for the current financial year, subject to our future sales performance."