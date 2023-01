J.Jill Backs Revenues, Adj. EBITDA Outlook For Q4, FY22

(RTTNews) - Apparel retailer J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) Monday said it continues to expect fourth-quarter revenues to be flat to down 3 percent compared to last year, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $9.0 million and $11.0 million.

For fiscal 2022, the Company continues to expect revenues to grow between 4 percent and 5 percent from fiscal 2021, and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $103 million and $105 million.

The company backed its fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance in advance of its presentation and investor meetings at the 25th Annual ICR Conference.