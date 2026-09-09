J.Jill Aktie

J.Jill für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DM7D / ISIN: US46620W1027

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09.09.2026 13:33:47

J.Jill Boosts FY26 Outlook; Stock Soars 18% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, lifestyle brand J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) initiated its net sales and comparable sales growth guidance for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales growth of 3 to 5 percent, with comparable sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project net sales to be flat to up 2 percent, with comparable sales between a decline of 1 and a growth of 1 percent. Previously, the company expected net sales to be flat to down 2 percent, with comparable sales decline of 1 to 3 percent.

The company noted that the outlook includes net tariff refunds as well as the deployment of these refunds toward investments primarily focused on marketing to build the brand and accelerate file growth, which will be relatively evenly split between the third and fourth quarters.

The Company's outlook also assumes an average 10% to 12.5% tariff rate for the remainder of fiscal 2026 which results in approximately $1.0 million of favorability in the second half of the year compared to prior assumptions.

Last week, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on October 7, 2026 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of September 23, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, JILL is trading on the NYSE at $23.49, up $3.61 or 18.16 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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