J.Jill Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - J.Jill Inc. (JILL) announced earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $9.205 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $12.348 million, or $0.80 per share, last year.

Excluding items, J.Jill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.597 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $150.528 million from $151.260 million last year.

J.Jill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.205 Mln. vs. $12.348 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.80 last year. -Revenue: $150.528 Mln vs. $151.260 Mln last year.

The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on January 7, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 24, 2025.

Looking ahead, for the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $3 million to $5 million. J.Jill projects net sales to decline 5% to 7% from last year.

For fiscal 2025, J.Jill anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $80 million to $82 million. The company projects net sales to decline around 3% from the previous year.

J.Jill also expects total capital expenditures of around $20 million for the full year.

JILL was down by 2.79% at $16 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.