J.Jill Slips To Net Loss In Q4; Boosts Dividend 12.5%, But Stock Plunges 10%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, lifestyle brand J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) initiated its net sales and comparable sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects net sales decline of 5 to 7 percent, with comparable sales decline of 7 to 9 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects net sales to be flat to down 2 percent, with comparable sales decline of 1 to 3 percent.

The company noted that the outlook assumes an average 20% reciprocal tariff rate on applicable inventory received prior to February 28, 2026, an average 10% reciprocal tariff rate on applicable inventory received after February 28, 2026 through the first quarter of fiscal 2026, and an average 15% reciprocal tariff rate thereafter.

Additionally, the Board declared a 12.5 percent higher cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on April 28, 2026 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of April 14, 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $3.52 million or $0.23 per share, compared to net income of $2.25 million or $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.02 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.32 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter declined 3.1 percent to $138.41 million from $142.84 million in the same quarter last year.

Total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store and direct to consumer sales, decreased by 4.8 percent. Direct to consumer net sales, which represented 53.5 percent of net sales, were up 2.6 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, JILL is trading on the NYSE at $13.25, down $1.68 or 11.25 percent.

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