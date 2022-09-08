Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.09.2022 14:00:00

J.L Coquet celebrates 60 years of the Rolling Stones with a set of limited edition Limoges porcelain wall plates

J.L. Coquet has given new meaning to the expression "collectible vinyls"

LIMOGES, France, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones, the brand has launched a unique set of plates inspired by the Hemisphere Vinyl collection, working the sleeves of two of the group's legendary albums – Sticky fingers and Some girls – into the wells of an assortment of two dinner plates and two dessert plates.

J.L Coquet/Porcelaine de Limoges depuis 1824

Dubbed 1962 to mark the year that the band was formed, these sets will be manufactured and sold online at www.jlcoquet.com.

A flash sale will take place on 8 October, a chance to get your hands on one of these unique sets.

A numbered set of black plates featuring the J.L. Coquet logo and the inimitable red tongue — a mark of authenticity. The brand has taken great care over every single detail to create a rare piece, which will please both connoisseurs and those who love the arts, Rock 'n' Roll and decoration.

Sign up now on our website, www.jlcoquet.com to try to get your hands on one of these sets.

Follow us on instagram: @jlcoquet

About J.L. Coquet:

Founded in 1824, 25 km away from Limoges, J.L. Coquet has always been renowned for its pure and delicate porcelain, as well as its excellent traditional know-how.

Its collections are still distinguished by clear white pieces, bright gold tones, contrasting colours and expert engravings almost 200 years later. 

Having been awarded Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant français [Company Exemplifying French Living Heritage] status, and protected by an IGP [Protected Geographical Indication], this exceptional company has become synonymous with the French Way of Life and "Made in France" expertise, whose elegant plates adorn the tables of award-winning restaurants.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891783/JL_Coquet_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891784/JLC_Rolling_Stones.jpg

Media Contact: eshop@jlcoquet.com

 

J.L COQUET CELEBRATES THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ROLLING STONES/J.L Coquet, Limoges porcelain, is launching an exceptional limited-edition box featuring the covers of two of the group's mythical albums: Sticky fingers and Some girls.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jl-coquet-celebrates-60-years-of-the-rolling-stones-with-a-set-of-limited-edition-limoges-porcelain-wall-plates-301617816.html

SOURCE J.L Coquet

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX deutlich höher -- DAX über 1.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische wie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Freitag mit deutlichen Aufschlägen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentieren sich vorm Wochenende mit Aufschlägen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen