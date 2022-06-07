|
07.06.2022 13:18:43
J. M. Smucker Guides FY23 Well Below Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, consumer goods company J. M. Smucker Co. (SJM) initiated guidance for adjusted earnings and net sales growth for the full-year 2023.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.85 to $8.25 per share on net sales growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent. On a comparable basis, net sales are expected to increase approximately 6 percent at the mid-point of the net sales guidance range.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.91 per share on a sales growth of 0.9 to $8.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The guidance reflects an estimated unfavorable impact to sales of 2 percent and adjusted earnings per share of $0.90 related to the recall of certain Jif peanut butter products.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu J. M. Smucker Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.06.22
|J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
06.06.22
|Ausblick: J M Smucker stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: J M Smucker mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.03.22
|J.M. Smucker started at sell with $123 stock price target at UBS (MarketWatch)
|
02.03.22
|J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu J. M. Smucker Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|J. M. Smucker Co.
|119,30
|-1,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Zinssitzung: Wall Street schlussendlich leichter -- ATX letztendlich mit minimalem Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Leitindex ging in Grün aus dem Mittwochshandel. Der DAX verbuchte zum Handelsschluss moderate Verluste. An den US-Börsen ging es abwärts. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkten verbuchten am Mittwoch letztlich Gewinne.