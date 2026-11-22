J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta believes that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) robotaxi fleet could match Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Waymo fleet in cumulative autonomous miles by the end of 2027. Such an event would mark a milestone in Tesla's robotaxi development.

Still, it's not the key metric that really matters, because this is a war likely to be won by a different and even more critical metric. It's such a key number that it will arguably determine Tesla's overall value.

It's important to be clear about this number. Going back to the We, Robot event in 2024, Elon Musk outlined that the operating cost of a Cybercab is "probably going to be $0.20" per mile, with "The price of everything would be about $0.30 to $0.40 per mile," with a Cybercab cost of $30,000.

Continue reading