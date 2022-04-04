J.P. Morgan Asset Management Hires Ash Williams as Vice Chair

-Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Private and Public Experience to Firm's Efforts-

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced that it has hired Ash Williams, former Chief Investment Officer and Executive Director of the Florida State Board of Administration (SBA), as Vice Chair, Asset Management. Mr. Williams will work for the firm part-time, reporting into the Head of North America Institutional, Keith Cahill. He will continue to be based in Tallahassee, Florida.

"J.P. Morgan has deep roots in the institutional space, and partnering with institutional clients is the very foundation of our business," said George Gatch, Chief Executive Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "Over 80% of U.S. institutions are J.P. Morgan clients, entrusting us to advise on a range of topics from asset allocation to investments, to strategy and analytics. Ash's ability to add value to these conversations and to client outcomes is unparalleled and we are excited to bring him on board."

In addition to overseeing $250 billion in assets at Florida SBA, Mr. Williams has also successfully led large private investment management organizations, having previously served as President and CEO of Schroders Capital Management and Managing Director at Fir Tree Partners.

"Institutional investors face a particularly challenging environment today, with long-term return expectations declining, inflation increasing, complex geopolitical issues, and the specter of continued central bank tightening," said Mr. Cahill. "Ash's experience overseeing one of the largest public pension plans in the world will make him a key resource for our clients and investment teams as we navigate the challenges ahead. He is widely regarded as one of the most thoughtful minds in the industry and we are thrilled to add his perspective to our team."

Mr. Williams will work alongside J.P. Morgan's team of client advisors, engaging with investors to deliver thought leadership and investment insights that can help clients achieve their investment objectives. In addition, Mr. Williams will be a resource to the business as they build and manage unique, innovative investment capabilities to serve the institutional market.

"The investment landscape for institutional investors is very complex and I'm excited to share the insights I've gained on investment strategy, asset allocation, portfolio construction and other topics with J.P. Morgan's teams and their clients," said Mr. Williams. "There is no time like the present to tackle and solve the problems we are facing."

