11.08.2022 13:37:00

J.P. Morgan Completes Acquisition of Global Shares

NEW YORK and CORK, Ireland, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) today completed its previously announced acquisition of Global Shares, a leading cloud-based provider of share plan management software.

With the addition of Global Shares, J.P. Morgan becomes an industry-leading provider of innovative employee ownership solutions to private and public companies globally. Companies and employees will benefit from Global Shares' share plan services, as well as J.P. Morgan's comprehensive suite of wealth management, executive financial services and other banking products and services. 

Founded in 2005, Global Shares has an expansive client base of approximately 650 corporate clients that range from early-stage start-ups to mature multinational public corporations. The firm has nearly $200 billion in assets under administration across over 800,000 corporate employee participants. It operates with an experienced team of more than 600 employees and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland with 20 locations across Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.8 trillion in assets and $286.1 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jp-morgan-completes-acquisition-of-global-shares-301604270.html

SOURCE J.P. Morgan

