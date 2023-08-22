|
22.08.2023 15:46:38
J.P. Morgan Payments Rolls Out Tap To Pay On IPhone For Its Merchant Clients In U.S.
(RTTNews) - J.P. Morgan Payments announced Tuesday the launch of Tap to Pay on iPhone for its merchant clients in the U.S. The solution allows merchants to accept contactless payments using their iPhones, without the need for a dedicated payments card reader or additional hardware.
Using only an iPhone, merchants can now accept contactless payments, without a physical terminal. The solution gives merchants the ability to accept payments anywhere in-store or on the move.
Sephora is the first J.P. Morgan Payments client to enable Tap to Pay on iPhone, which is currently rolling out across all its U.S. freestanding stores.
With Tap to Pay on iPhone, Sephora's Beauty Advisors can accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets anywhere in the store simply by using their iPhone and the mobile Point of Sale App
J.P. Morgan Payments' offering of Tap To Pay on iPhone will provide the ability for clients to accept payments from contactless credit cards, debit cards, and NFC-enabled digital wallets available on smartphones and smart watches.
J.P. Morgan Payments will be expanding Tap to Pay on iPhone to U.S. merchants over the next year, which will include small-and-medium-sized business merchants.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.mehr Analysen
|18.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Buy
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|14.07.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.05.23
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.04.22
|JPMorgan Chase Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.10.21
|JPMorgan Chase Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.09.22
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.22
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.02.22
|JPMorgan Chase Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|134,90
|0,07%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt in Rot -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich kaum halten -- US-Börsen legen schlussendlich zu -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handel vorwiegend fester
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht vollumfänglich halten und schloss nur knapp im Plus. Die Wall Street legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin, besonders Tech-Werte erfreuten sich hoher Beliebtheit. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.