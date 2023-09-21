J.P. Morgan Private Bank Welcomes $2BN Advisor Team to its Seattle Business

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Private Bank today announced that a three-person advisor team has joined the firm in Seattle, Washington. The advisors collectively oversaw more than $2 billion in client assets in their prior positions at Citi Private Bank and specialize in providing comprehensive investment and wealth planning guidance to clients.

"The Pacific Northwest remains an important region for the Private Bank, and in Seattle we continue to see opportunities for our team to grow," said David Frame, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan U.S. Private Bank. "We are committed to hiring client-focused advisors, who are attracted to the firm by our strong brand reputation, breadth of our platform, and depth of our global resources."

Olive Goh, James Harding and Jorge Valcarcel join the firm with nearly six decades of combined experience. The advisor team will report to Tim Howell, Managing Director and Seattle Market Manager for J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

Joining the firm as an Executive Director and Banker, Olive Goh serves ultra-high-net worth individuals and families providing tailored wealth planning needs including investments, trust and estate, banking and philanthropy. She is also a board member of Friends of Waterfront Seattle.

James Harding also joins the firm as an Executive Director and Banker providing wealth planning services to ultra-high-net worth individuals and families, with a specialty in serving founders and entrepreneurs across investments, trust and estate planning, banking and philanthropy.

Jorge Valcarcel joins the firm as an Executive Director and Investment Specialist providing investment advice and solutions to high and ultra-high-net worth families and individuals aligning with their goals and aspirations.

"We are eager to build on our success as we expand our reach across the Puget Sound region. Our focus on engaging the best of our industry's talent will only better serve our clients," Howell said. "I am thrilled to welcome Olive, James, and Jorge to the team, and look forward to partnering closely with them to help our clients achieve their financial goals."

The addition of Goh, Harding and Valcarcel to the Private Bank's Seattle market underscores the extensive growth the business has achieved over the past five years, having doubled its business in terms of assets managed.

"Our entrepreneurial spirit gives advisors the ability to drive and grow their business, and as a result we have seen continued growth throughout the West region, including Puget Sound. We are excited to see Olive, James, and Jorge grow their careers while offering clients advice as they navigate complex financial decisions," said Olivier de Givenchy, Managing Director, Region Head of the West for J.P. Morgan Private Bank.

JPMorgan Chase has been serving Seattle for over 130 years. Chase has more than 160 branches in the state of Washington, with 2,100 local employees serving 1.5 million consumer customers and 118,000 small businesses. The bank also serves larger companies through its commercial banking and investment banking businesses.

To learn more about the Private Bank across Seattle visit: privatebank.jpmorgan.com/seattle.

