|
15.03.2022 13:37:38
J.P. Morgan To Acquire Global Shares - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - J.P. Morgan has agreed to acquire Global Shares, a cloud-based provider of share plan management software. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2022. , Global Shares has a client base of over 600 corporate clients that range from early-stage start-ups to mature multinational public corporations.
J.P. Morgan will integrate Global Shares into its Asset & Wealth Management line of business, supporting the next phase of Global Shares' growth agenda. The company will remain headquartered in Cork, Ireland.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!