KENNER, La., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Philip Boudreaux, MD FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine and Education as a Surgical Oncologist and a Professor of Surgery at Louisiana State University School of Medicine-New Orleans.

With over 30 years of experience in medicine and surgery, Dr. Boudreaux states, "I started out as a transplant surgeon and gravitated to Neuroendocrine tumor surgery, which is a typically slow-growing type of cancer. Neurendocrine tumors, thought of as a rare type of cancer, most commonly arise form the intestinal tract, pancreas, or lung, and are often spread to the liver by the time of diagnosis. They actually comprise the second most common type of cancer of the intestinal tract after colon malignancies. "Hurricane Katrina displaced us from our transplant practice and home in New Orleans. We found a temporary office space in Baton Rouge thanks to the help of Dr. Benton DuPont, a surgeon who housed us for nearly one year, where we developed the multispecialty concept of a disease centered clinic. Our innitial nucleus consisted of Drs. Eugene Woltering, a surgical oncologist, Lowell Anthony, a medical oncoligist, Pamela Ryan, RN, and LeighAnne Burns, our nutritionist. After returning to New Orleans, we began again with borrowed space in the orthopedics clinic, but have since moved into our own multispecialty clinic and space with nationally recognized physicians, surgeons, nurses, nutritionists, and researchers, all focused on caring for patients with these types of tumors. We are actively treating over 4,000 patients with neuroendocrine tumors and have recently reported the best patient survivals at 5,10, and 20 years, more than twice the national average, having performed over 1600 operations to date." A leader in his field, Dr. Boudreaux performed the first pancreas transplant in Louisiana and initiated the liver and kidney transplant programs at Children's Hospital, New Orleans. As a Professor of Surgery at LSU, Dr. Boudreaux also instituted and participates in Liver/Pancreas Transplant services and organ recovery. Dr. Boudreaux performs complex liver, pancreatic, and intestinal surgery in the Neuroendocrine Tumor Clinic, called NOLANETS (New Orleans LA Neuroendocrine Tumor Specialists). This is a combined program between LSU Health Sciences Center and Ochsner Medical Center. The NOLANETS clinic has become a national and international referral center for specialty care, where novel medical and surgical therapies have been developed by him and his team.

Doctor Boudreaux earned his Bachelor of Science degree (Magna Cum Laude) in Microbiology in 1974 from Louisiana State University and his Doctorate of Medicine in 1978 from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. Following this, Dr. Boudreaux finished an internship in Pediatrics at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in 1979, and a Residency in General Surgery at Louisiana State University/Charity Hospital New Orleans, completed in 1984. Additionally, he completed Post-Doctoral Fellowships as a Pediatric Surgery Research Fellow in 1982 at Pittsburgh Children's Hospital and a Clinical Organ Transplantation Immunology Fellowship in 1986 at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Boudreaux is board certified in both Surgery and Critical Care and holds a specialty certificate in Transplant Immunology. He has numerous publications in scientific journals and book chapters, and an invited lecturer at several medical conferences and Medical Schools around the country.

To further his professional development, Dr. Boudreaux is a member of Southern Surgical Association, a Fellow of American College of Surgeons, a Charter Member of North American Neuro-Endocrine Tumor Society, the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgery, the Society of Surgical Oncology, the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, and more.

In acknowledgement of his community service, Dr. Boudreaux received a 40 –Year Service Award from Military Affiliate Radio System (MARS) in 2016. He has served as Past-President, CEO, and current Board Member of the Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency.



Outside of work, Dr. Boudreaux enjoys salt and fresh water fishing, sailing, HAM radio operating, and music.

For more information, please visit www.medschool.lsuhsc.edu and www.ochsner.org/NETS.

