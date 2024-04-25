J Sainsbury FY24 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Maintaines Dividend; Sees Strong Profit Growth In FY25

(RTTNews) - Supermarket chain J Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2024 profit before tax fell 15.3 percent to 277 million pounds from last year's 327 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share were 5.9 pence, down 34.4 percent from 9.0 pence a year ago.

Underlying profit before tax was 701 million pounds, compared to 690 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 22.1 pence, compared to 23.0 pence in the prior year.

Group revenue excluding VAT, but including fuel, grew 3.8 percent to 32.70 billion pounds from last year's 31.49 billion pounds.

Group sales including VAT went up 3.4 percent to 36.34 billion pounds. Retail sales grew 6.8 percent.

Further, the company's Board has recommended a final dividend of 9.2 pence per share, same as last year. This will be paid on July 12 to shareholders on the Register of Members at the close of business on June 7. The company maintained a full-year dividend of 13.1 pence.

Looking ahead, Sainsbury said, "We are confident of delivering strong profit growth in the year ahead. We expect to continue to grow grocery volumes ahead of the market, driving profit leverage. Combined with continued growth in Nectar profit contribution, a resilient Argos profit performance and continued strong cost saving delivery, we expect this to deliver retail underlying operating profit of between £1,010 million and £1,060 million, growth of between five per cent and ten per cent."

