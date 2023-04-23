|
23.04.2023 07:23:00
JA Solar Once Again Honored by EUPD as the "Top PV Brand" in LATAM and Africa Regions
BEIJING, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, JA Solar, a globally leading manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) products, was awarded the "Top PV Brand" in the LATAM region (and its major economies Brazil, Mexico, and Chile), and Africa (including its major economy Nigeria), by EUPD Research, an authoritative global research institute, highlighting JA Solar's outstanding market performance in these countries and regions.
EUPD Research, a renowned global independent research institute with extensive research experience, by conducting in-depth research on local PV installers and end-users to select companies that excel in various aspects such as awareness, customer satisfaction, customer choice, and distribution range, award them with the "Top PV Brand" award. The award is prestigious and well-recognized in the global PV industry, and is a good reference for customers in choosing high-quality PV products.
In recent years, JA Solar has been awarded "Top PV Brand" by EUPD in Europe, the MENA region, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Vietnam and other countries and regions, a recognition of the quality of JA Solar's products and services in countries and regions around the world, and JA Solar's outstanding contribution to the development of PV markets in these countries and regions.
