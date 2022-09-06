|
06.09.2022 22:15:00
Jabil Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and 5th Annual Investor Briefing
Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, before the market opens.
The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Additionally, Chairman and CEO Mark Mondello and CFO Mike Dastoor will review priorities for the coming year and offer a comprehensive outlook for fiscal year 2023.
What: Jabil’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Briefing
When: Tuesday, September 27, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial-in: U.S. (877) 407-6184 or International (201) 389-0877
To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.
About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005950/en/
