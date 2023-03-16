|
Jabil Guides Q3 In Line With Estimates; Q2 Results Top Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary, unaudited financial results for its second quarter on Thursday, Jabil Inc. (JBL) said it expects third-quarter earnings in a range of $1.50 to $1.90 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.70 to $2.10 per share on net revenues between $7.9 billion and $8.5 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.88 per share on revenues of $8.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues of about $34.5 billion, while analysts expect revenues of $34.51 billion for the year.
For the second quarter, the company reported net income of $207 million or $1.52 per share, compared to $222 million or $1.51 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.88 per share, compared to $1.68 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Net revenue for the quarter increased to $8.13 billion from $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year.
The Street was looking for earnings of $1.85 per share on revenues of $8.09 billion for the quarter.
