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Jabil Circuit Aktie

Jabil Circuit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886423 / ISIN: US4663131039

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18.03.2026 12:41:22

Jabil Inc. Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $223 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $1.06 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $2.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.1% to $8.282 billion from $6.728 billion last year.

Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $223 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.08 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue: $8.282 Bln vs. $6.728 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.83 To $ 3.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 8.1 B To $ 8.9 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.25 Full year revenue guidance: $ 34 B

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