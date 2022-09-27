|
27.09.2022 14:09:24
Jabil Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $315 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $175 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Jabil Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $329 million or $2.34 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.9% to $9.03 billion from $7.41 billion last year.
Jabil Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $315 Mln. vs. $175 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.25 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.14 -Revenue (Q4): $9.03 Bln vs. $7.41 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.00 - $2.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $9.0 - $9.6 Bln
