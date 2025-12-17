Jabil Circuit Aktie

WKN: 886423 / ISIN: US4663131039

17.12.2025 14:35:30

Jabil Lifts Annual Outlook Above View, Expects Q2 Results In Line With Analysts' Forecast; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL), an engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services company, on Wednesday revised up its annual guidance, better than analysts' expectations, citing a robust demand.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects core earnings of $11.55 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of $11 per share. Jabil now anticipates revenue of $32.4 billion, compared with the prior outlook of $31.3 billion.

On average, analysts polled forecast the company to report earnings of $11.12 per share, on revenue of $31.57 billion for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, Jabil projects net earnings of $1.70 to $2.19 per share. Excluding items, earnings are projected to be in the range of $2.27 to $2.67 per share, in line with Street view of $2.37 per share.

Jabil anticipates revenue of $7.5 billion to $8 billion, compared with analysts' forecast of $7.51 billion.

JBL was up by 6.26% at $225.99 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

