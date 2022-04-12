Jabil Payment Solutions Business Unit Drives Development of Innovative Mobile Payment Platforms

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) today announced the formation of the Jabil Payment Solutions business unit to speed the development and delivery of leading-edge payment and point-of-sale (POS) platforms. Accelerated by the recent acquisition of YouTransactor SAS, a payment-industry pioneer with more than 850 customers across 24 countries, Jabil Payment Solutions is uniquely positioned to meet unprecedented demand for cashless, contactless transactions and in-store, custom solutions for small and midsize businesses.

According to Mordor Intelligence, technological advancements in smartphones, digital payment cards and POS at retail terminals are fueling growth, with the market for global contactless payment devices expected to reach $51 billion by 2026. Jabil Payment Solutions is poised to offer highly secure and scalable payment acceptance solutions and services to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) customers and financial service providers seeking custom solutions to address merchant needs.

"The formation of Jabil Payment Solutions reinforces a corporate imperative to invest in strategic capabilities that broaden our core competencies and bring innovative solutions to market with speed and agility,” said Rafael Renno, VP, Jabil Retail Solutions. "We can now empower companies across the payment ecosystem with a proven hardware platform from YouTransactor backed by Jabil’s global manufacturing footprint, custom mechanical capabilities and best-in-class supply chain management solutions.”

Jabil Payment Solutions Platform Accelerates Development of Payment Acceptance Points

Jabil Payment Solutions has applied YouTransactor’s expert payment knowledge and Jabil’s strengths across the retail sector to provide a proven hardware platform that accelerates development of customized mobile POS solutions. The combination of off-the-shelf and customizable technologies streamlines the design of user interfaces, payment transactions, security certifications and systems integration.

"The opportunity to leverage YouTransactor’s expertise in payment acceptance and Jabil’s manufacturing scale and supply chain strengths will drive significant platform innovation,” said Emilie Casteran, global head of Jabil Payment Solutions and former CEO of YouTransactor. "Together, we will advance leading-edge competitive payment solutions to achieve new levels of high-end performance and differentiated user experiences.”

The availability of pre-certified hardware, fast prototyping and Software Development Kits (SDKs) for iOS and Android to facilitate integration with existing payment applications greatly reduces development time. Additionally, built-in support for EMV, PCI, as well as local and international security certifications, ensures highly secure, compliant operation and offers customers accelerated time-to-market.

Jabil will leverage its extensive engineering expertise, prowess in wireless communications, strategic customer relationships, and decades of retail experience to develop POS solutions that enable in-store and mobile merchants to optimize purchasing experiences. Over the past 20 years, Jabil Retail Solutions has collaborated with the most innovative technology companies to improve operations and transform customer experiences.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220412005235/en/