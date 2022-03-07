Jabil Photonics and IP Infusion Announce Innovative 400G ZR OLS Open Line System

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) today announced that its Photonics business unit, a leading provider of customized design, manufacturing and test solutions for optical communications products, and IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, have launched a new concept of Open Line System – the 400G ZR OLS.

Network disaggregation and open solutions are recognized by web scale providers and network carriers as the key critical enablers of agility, time-to-market and overall lowest cost of ownership (TCO). Jabil Photonics and IP Infusion’s unique solution optimizes the transport of 400ZR signals over 80/120 kilometers by utilizing the IP Infusion OcNOS® software stack to meet the massive demand for bandwidth globally.

Within the optical domain, this surge has impacted the products and modules that translate client signals into an optical signal, such as transponders and mux-ponders. Additionally, this surge is evolving towards pluggable coherent modules implementing 400G ZR/ZR+ standards that can be plugged directly into Ethernet switches and/or IP routers.

"The need for disaggregated solutions has expanded fast from the data center to cell sites and gateways to optical transport networks,” said Stefano Schiavoni, vice president and GM of Jabil’s Photonics business unit. "The architectural change of transport networks allows for extended disaggregation and openness to optical line systems with particular focus on simple scenarios where the optical network is a point-to-point connection between data centers. As a result, operations become more simplified and lower cost are achieved. We are pleased to engage with IP Infusion, an open networking market leader, to enable customers to enjoy the advantages of this new architecture.”

"This opportunity with Jabil Photonics exemplifies the vision to innovate and deliver the future of open optical networking,” said Sanjay Kumar, chief marketing officer of IP Infusion. "We are excited to work with them to create this radically new approach to Open Line Systems, and offer network service providers more choice, simplicity and lower TCO.”

The new 400G ZR OLS is provided in a standard 1RU chassis and is easy to install into the same Ethernet switch and cloud server rack. The product is available to end customers, network integrators and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in a variety of business models, including as a white label.

For more information about the Jabil Photonics and IP Infusion concept, visit booth #3525 at OFC 2022 (https://www.ofcconference.org) in San Diego from March 8-10.

About Jabil:

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

About IP Infusion:

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today’s networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS® and ZebOS® network operating systems to our more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005154/en/