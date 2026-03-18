Jabil Circuit Aktie
WKN: 886423 / ISIN: US4663131039
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18.03.2026 16:21:14
Jabil Shares Slip 4% Despite Strong Q2 Results And Higher Outlook
(RTTNews) - Jabil Inc. (JBL) shares fell 4.06 percent to $251.70, down $10.65 on Wednesday, despite the company reporting sharply higher second-quarter earnings and raising its full-year outlook.
The stock is currently trading at $251.70 compared with its previous close of $262.35. Shares opened at $247.70 and traded between $239.19 and $255.53 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 1.05 million shares, slightly below the average volume of about e1.13 million shares.
Jabil reported second-quarter net income attributable to the company of $223 million, or $2.08 per share, compared with $117 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier. Revenue increased to $8.28 billion from $6.73 billion, while core earnings per share rose to $2.69 from $1.94. For fiscal 2026, the company raised revenue guidance to $34 billion from $32.4 billion and increased core earnings per share guidance to $12.25 from $11.55.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $108.66 to $281.37.
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