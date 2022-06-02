|
02.06.2022 22:15:00
Jabil’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Announcement Set
Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, announced it will release its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 financials on Thursday, June 16, 2022, before the market opens.
The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.
What: Jabil’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call and Webcast
When: Thursday, June 16, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial-in: U.S. (877) 407-6184 or International (201) 389-0877
To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil’s website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.
About Jabil: Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.
