Jabra Elite 45h, Best-in-Class On-Ear Headphones Announced at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- CES – Jabra , a leader in personal sound and office solutions, announces the Jabra Elite 45h, engineered to be the best-in-class on-ear wireless headphones at the competitive price point of MSRP 99 USD. The headphones offer an incredibly long battery life of up to 40 hours on just one charge and large speakers that deliver a superior music experience. The Elite 45h features Jabra MySound, an innovative new technology by Jabra and sister company GN Hearing, created to optimize and personalize sound experiences based on individual hearing profiles.

The sleek and stylish Jabra Elite 45h are crafted with premium materials and designed with long-time wear in mind. The lightweight headband and soft oval ear cushions mold to your ear for added comfort. The headphones provide an immersive sound experience built to withstand the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Jabra MySound

The Elite 45h was designed to provide for personal preferences and elevate the sound experience for each individual user. The headphones leverage the hearing expertise and technology from sister company GN Hearing, producers of world-class hearing aids, to personalize the audio experience.

With MySound, the music audio is optimized for a truly personalized experience. Users will connect the Elite 45h to the Jabra Sound+ app to take a test comprising of beeps. Following the test, the headphones calibrate to each users' unique hearing profile. The Elite 45h are the first headphones to feature MySound, the true wireless Elite 75t and the new Elite Active 75t will receive this feature in Q2 of 2020.

Compact and sound design

The Elite 45h is the perfect pair of headphones for users on-the-go, no matter where life may lead them. The compact, foldable design provides companionship even when on the move due to the incredibly long battery life. The Elite 45h boasts 40 hours of non-stop usage from one full charge and offer fast charging to get up to 8 hours of listening time from just 15 minutes of charging.

The Elite 45h's powerful speakers paired with the combination of multiple microphones offers the best on-ear calls and music experience. The large speakers enable powerful music to be delivered while the dual-mic design removes noise around you for crystal clear calls.

René Svendsen-Tune, CEO at Jabra, said: "Portability is the name of the game for today's consumers. Flitting from work to home and commuting several times a day means quality music and call experience on-the-go is a must. We are excited to introduce the all new Elite 45h, that was engineered with the everyday commuter in mind and the first product to feature our new MySound personalization feature. We have leveraged years of audio know-how to create the most portable, long-lasting, powerful and compact headphones that are as light on your wallet as they are in your hands."

Key features and specifications:

Optimize the music experience to your individual hearing profile with MySound

Over eight hours of battery life with a 15-minute charge, and a total of 40 hours in one complete charge

Large 40mm speakers provide a powerful audio experience

Lightweight and portable at just 6 ounces

Single fold allows headphones to lie flat, fitting easily into bags

Supports Bluetooth 5.0 for heightened connectivity

Dual-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments

One-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri® and Google Assistant

Pricing and availability

Jabra Elite 45h will be available in March 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com for MSRP 99 USD. The headphones will be available in five colors – Titanium Black, Navy, Black (Best Buy US Exclusive), Gold Beige and Copper Black (Amazon Exclusive).

