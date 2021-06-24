Jabra Unveils Research on the Sounds Missed Most During Lockdown

Multi-market research reveals which sounds people missed the most in lockdown

Live music at a concert was the most missed sound globally (65%)

Gyms scored the lowest in the research, with only 31% of participants saying they missed the huffing and puffing heard at the gym

The savior of the pandemic has been music – 49% say they listen to more music now than before the pandemic

LOWELL, Mass., June 24, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today Jabra unveiled a new research report examining the sounds that people around the world missed the most during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Respondents overwhelming missed the sounds of social activities. The top five sounds people missed include:

Live music at concert – 65 percent

Splashing and laughter around a swimming pool – 60 percent

Cutlery and dinner noises at a restaurant – 58 percent

Theatre applause – 56 percent

Bar/pub noises – 53 percent

As to what sounds people did not miss, the noises associated with the gym did not rank highly, suggesting that the pandemic has provided a welcome break from the sounds associated with working out. Only 31 percent of participants said they missed the sounds of the gym, with those in the UK being particularly averse, with only 20 percent missing gym sounds.

Europe's musical heritage seems to have influenced preferences; with music at a concert being missed by over three quarters in Italy (77 percent), closely follow by 73 percent in Spain and 68 percent in Germany. In fact, the research found that music is the sound that has been missed the most across the globe, with the exception of the U.S. Instead, American's have put the sound of splashing and laughter at a swimming pool at the top of the list (74 percent).

It's about the small things

The past year has been a trying one, but has given most people a greater appreciation for the smaller things in life, and this is reflected in some of the sounds people have been missing. Unsurprisingly the sounds of the beach and the sea ranked highly, in addition to the sound of nightlife and crowds cheering at sports events. Interestingly, sounds that previously would have gone unnoticed now appear to be yearned for, including children playing in schoolyards, the noise of traffic and the sound of busy streets.

The lack of social interaction has also come to light through the research findings, with respondents missing the real-life voices of their family and friends, the tune of 'Happy Birthday,' or the simple request to "give me a hug."

"Our lives changed rapidly when the pandemic hit. Now, more than a year in, people have reflected on what their lives are like now," says Claus Fonnesbech, Senior Director at Jabra. "Sound plays a more important role in people's everyday lives than many might think, and this research shows sounds that might have seemed banal or gone unnoticed before, are now being actively sought out."

Music is the saving grace of the pandemic

Despite much of the globe missing live music, it seems they have sought to remedy their loss through hosting their own living room concerts. Almost half (49 percent) of respondents said they've been listening to music more since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. has been enjoying music the most, with 59 percent saying they've been enjoying their favorite artists more than before, followed by Italy (58 percent) and Spain (58 percent).

Getting used to the quiet

Despite missing the everyday life sounds from before the pandemic, 33 percent of people said they will prefer quieter places to visit once the pandemic is over, compared to 24 percent who will prefer noisy places. From those participants who will prefer the quiet, more than half (55 percent) said they've come to love their own space, and 43 percent stated they got used to the current situation.

From those participants who still prefer noisy places, 73 percent said the reason for this is that they want to go back to the 'normal' hustle and bustle, with female participants (76 percent) wanting this more than male participants (70 percent). Overall, especially those aged 55 and above want to go back to normal (80 percent).

