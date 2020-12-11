JAC Motors September Sales Increased by 41% YoY

HEFEI, China, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JAC Motors announced that 45,000 vehicles were sold in September, up 41.4% YoY. From January to September, the cumulative sales reached 333,000 units, up 3.7% YoY, and the cumulative YoY sales turned positive.

In terms of categories, JAC sold 28,000 units of commercial vehicles in September, up 58.8% YoY, while cumulative sales reached 213,000 units, a YoY increase that continued to expand to 18.4%. Among them, 21,000 units of LCV in September reaches 49.1% YoY increase, while HCV increased 127.1% YoY by 5000 units in the month, continuing the trend of rapid expansion. Furthermore, the cumulative sales of HCV by September this year reached 42,000 units, up 47.2% YoY.

As for passenger cars, JAC sold 16,000 units in September, up 19.5% MoM and up 19.9% YoY, achieving double growth both in MoM and YoY for the second consecutive month, and the market continued to perform well. Among them, SUV sales reached 9,326 units in the month, up 2.2% MoM and 15.7% YoY. Car segment is also gaining consumer recognition, and sales continue to grow on YoY and MoM rate. In the "China Automotive Residual Value Research Report" released by the China Automotive Finance and Residual Value Research Committee in September, JAC flagship model J7 won two champion on the 1-year residual value and 3-year residual value of Chinese brand long wheelbase compact car.

JS8 debuted at the Beijing Auto Show, and the JAC Group passenger car portfolio is further broadened, opening a new era of reaching towards the VW standards and sharing the new value created by international standards. Based on new modular platforms, in the next few years JAC Group will introduce a number of new models such as entry-level compact SUV - X5, A class SUV - S811, BEV A class SUV - X811, A+ class SUV, new medium sedan, and face-lifts on current new models. The more complete product matrix is to be formed to meet more customized needs and boost the JAC business and upgrading.

SOURCE JAC MOTORS