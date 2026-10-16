Jack Henry & Associates Aktie

Jack Henry & Associates für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888286 / ISIN: US4262811015

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16.10.2026 17:28:51

Jack Henry & Associates Expands Google Cloud Partnership

(RTTNews) - Friday, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) announced an expanded collaboration with Google Cloud designed to pave the way for banks and credit unions to offer tokenized deposits through Google Cloud Universal Ledger.

Under this collaboration, the company integrates tokenized deposit infrastructure into its ecosystem, helping banks and credit unions to explore new transactional use cases and enhance digital experiences.

"By expanding our work with Google Cloud and serving as the first core technology provider to use GCUL, we're helping community banks and credit unions explore new opportunities while building on the relationships, service, and expertise that have always set them apart," said Jack Henry Chief Technology Officer Ben Metz.

JKHY was trading at $152.84, down 2.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

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Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JHA) 136,20 -2,30% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JHA)

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