Jack Henry Says Cyberattack Impacted PII Data Of Fewer Than 10 Clients

(RTTNews) - Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY), a provider of technology solutions to financial institutions, said it recently detected a cybersecurity incident in a limited portion of its internal, non-production corporate environment that impacted personally identifiable information (PII) data for fewer than 10 clients. The company said no client-facing systems, core platforms or daily processing services were accessed or disrupted, and there were no system outages.

The company said it has notified its more than 7,200 clients and is working directly with the affected institutions. It is also offering two years of credit monitoring to impacted financial institutions for their accountholders.

The incident stemmed from a sophisticated vishing (voice phishing) attack by threat actor ShinyHunters. Jack Henry said its security controls quickly detected and contained the activity. The company also engaged an independent cyber forensics firm and is cooperating with federal law enforcement.

Jack Henry & Associates shares closed down 1.07% at $167.91 on Monday.