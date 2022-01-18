|
18.01.2022 13:07:00
Jack in the Box Announces Q1 2022 Earnings Webcast
Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:
What:
JACK Q1 2022 Earnings Webcast
When:
Wednesday, February 23 at 10:30 a.m. EST
Where:
investors.jackinthebox.com
How:
Live webcast (web address above)
Contact:
Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations
619.902.0269
This event will be archived on the Jack in the Box investor relations website for replay.
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.
Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005443/en/
