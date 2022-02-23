Jack in the Box Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announced financial results for the first quarter ended January 23, 2022, comprised of growth in systemwide sales and same-store sales.

"We began fiscal 2022 with solid results, including comps on a two-year basis of +13.7%, despite a challenging operating environment for the entire industry,” said Darin Harris, Jack in the Box Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the resilience demonstrated by our franchisees, operators and corporate team members in delivering for our guests during a difficult period. We remain highly focused on fundamentals, franchisee health and showing progress on our long-term restaurant growth goals.”

Systemwide sales for the first quarter increased 0.6% driven by positive results in same store sales and partially offset by a slight decline in net restaurants.

System same-store sales increased 1.2%, comprised of franchise same-store sales of 1.4%, with increases in average check partially offset by a decrease in traffic; and Company-operated same-store sales, which declined 0.3% in the first quarter, with decreases in traffic partially offset by increases in average check.

In the first quarter, there were 26 development agreements signed for 98 future restaurants, bringing total agreements to 50 and future restaurant commitments to 201 since the franchise development program launched in mid-2021 — the highest level of restaurant commitments in company history. The company had a first quarter net restaurant decline of ten restaurants, comprised of two openings and twelve closures. The twelve restaurant closures included two company-operated, six related to early terminations and four agreement expirations.

Same-Store Sales: 16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Company (0.3)% 7.5% Franchise 1.4% 13.0% System 1.2% 12.5%

Restaurant Counts: 2022 2021 Company Franchise Total Company Franchise Total Restaurant count at beginning of Q1 163 2,055 2,218 144 2,097 2,241 New — 2 2 — 3 3 Acquired from franchisees 4 (4) — 4 (4) — Closed (2) (10) (12) — (7) (7) Restaurant count at end of Q1 165 2,043 2,208 148 2,089 2,237 Q1 Net Restaurant Increase/(Decrease) 2 (12) (10) Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021 Restaurant % Increase/(Decrease) 11.5% (2.2)% (1.3)%

First quarter diluted earnings per share was $1.85. Operating Earnings Per Share (1), a non-GAAP measure, was $1.97 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 compared with $1.98 in the prior year quarter. Total revenues increased 1.8% to $344.7 million, compared to $338.5 million in the prior year quarter. Net earnings decreased to $39.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with $50.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(2), a non-GAAP measure, was $91.2 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with $102.4 million for the prior year quarter.

Restaurant-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, was 18.3%, driven by increases in food and packaging costs; wage inflation of 10.9%; and increases in utilities and maintenance and repair costs, partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation and menu price increases. Commodity costs increased in the quarter by approximately 10.5%, primarily due to increases in the price of beef, pork, sauces and oil.

Additionally, restaurants the company has reacquired from franchisees during the last 24 months, referred to as our 'Evolving Markets' further described below, negatively impacted restaurant-level margin by 2.3 percentage points.

The 'Evolving Markets' consist of 30 Company-operated restaurants located in the Oregon, Oklahoma City, and Kansas City areas which we reacquired with the intent to refranchise. Subsequent to the first quarter, we have also reacquired 9 franchise restaurants in the Nashville area. We anticipate these ‘Evolving Markets’ will have a 2 to 2.5 percentage points temporary drag on overall company-owned restaurant level margin until they are refranchised. As a reminder, company-operated locations make up 9.7% of the company's total systemwide sales.

Franchise-Level Margin(3), a non-GAAP measure, increased by $0.3 million, or 0.4% from the first quarter a year ago, driven by higher sales.

SG&A expense for the first quarter was $25.3 million, an increase of $4.8 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by; mark-to-market changes in the cash surrender value of company owned life insurance ("COLI") policies, net of changes in our deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies, resulting in a year-over-year increase of $5.2 million; partially offset by a decrease in incentive compensation.

(1) Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis of $1.85 excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs of $0.11; COLI (losses) gains, net of $0.02; gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants; and the excess tax benefit or tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." Operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding. (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results." (3) Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to earnings from operations, the most comparable GAAP measure, in the attachment to this release. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measurements to GAAP Results."

Capital Allocation

On November 19, 2021, the Board of Directors authorized a $200.0 million stock buy-back program that expires on November 20, 2023. The Company did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2022.

On February 18, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.44 per common share, to be paid on March 22, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2022.

On February 14, 2022, subsequent to the end of the first quarter, Jack in the Box announced the completion of a $1.1 billion financing facility through the sale of $550 million of Series 2022-1 3.445% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-I and $550 million of Series 2022-1 4.136% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-II (together, the "2022 Notes”). The net proceeds of the sale of the 2022 Notes were used to repay in full the Company’s existing Series 2019-1 3.982% Fixed Rate Senior Secured Notes, Class A-2-I and to fund a portion of Jack in the Box’s acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Conference Call

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Revenues: Company restaurant sales $ 120,056 $ 114,278 Franchise rental revenues 103,099 103,749 Franchise royalties and other 60,755 59,648 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 60,801 60,866 344,711 338,541 Operating costs and expenses, net: Food and packaging 37,537 32,377 Payroll and employee benefits 39,725 34,931 Occupancy and other 20,877 17,835 Franchise occupancy expenses 63,983 65,169 Franchise support and other costs 3,911 3,273 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 63,308 62,695 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,339 20,499 Depreciation and amortization 12,496 14,571 Other operating expenses (income), net 3,843 (452 ) Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (48 ) (1,283 ) 270,971 249,615 Earnings from operations 73,740 88,926 Other pension and post-retirement expenses, net 93 271 Interest expense, net 20,187 20,735 Earnings before income taxes 53,460 67,920 Income taxes 14,190 17,061 Net earnings $ 39,270 $ 50,859 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 1.85 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 1.85 $ 2.21 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 21,205 22,968 Diluted 21,247 23,029 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.40

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) January 23,

2022 October 3,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 70,207 $ 55,346 Restricted cash 18,259 18,222 Accounts and other receivables, net 55,220 74,335 Inventories 2,686 2,335 Prepaid expenses 10,073 12,682 Current assets held for sale 1,881 1,692 Other current assets 4,230 4,346 Total current assets 162,556 168,958 Property and equipment: Property and equipment, at cost 1,127,989 1,133,038 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (813,346 ) (810,124 ) Property and equipment, net 314,643 322,914 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 956,068 934,066 Intangible assets, net 403 470 Goodwill 48,047 47,774 Deferred tax assets 48,339 51,517 Other assets, net 228,540 224,438 Total other assets 1,281,397 1,258,265 $ 1,758,596 $ 1,750,137 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 914 $ 894 Current operating lease liabilities 150,089 150,636 Accounts payable 22,461 29,119 Accrued liabilities 104,450 148,417 Total current liabilities 277,914 329,066 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 1,274,772 1,273,420 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 841,957 809,191 Other long-term liabilities 150,017 156,342 Total long-term liabilities 2,266,746 2,238,953 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock $0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock $0.01 par value, 175,000,000 shares authorized, 82,563,579 and 82,536,059 issued, respectively 826 825 Capital in excess of par value 501,570 500,441 Retained earnings 1,794,362 1,764,412 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,516 ) (74,254 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 61,523,475 shares (3,009,306 ) (3,009,306 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (786,064 ) (817,882 ) $ 1,758,596 $ 1,750,137

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) 16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings $ 39,270 $ 50,859 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,496 14,571 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and incentives 1,234 861 Deferred finance cost amortization 1,722 1,722 (Excess tax benefit) tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements 38 (58 ) Deferred income taxes 2,317 2,452 Share-based compensation expense 1,018 1,231 Pension and post-retirement expense 93 271 Losses (gains) on cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance 579 (7,042 ) Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (48 ) (1,283 ) Gains on the disposition of property and equipment, net (617 ) (2,160 ) Impairment charges and other 919 546 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions: Accounts and other receivables 19,910 24,805 Inventories (351 ) (133 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,720 2,595 Operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities 10,218 (14,441 ) Accounts payable (5,218 ) (15,078 ) Accrued liabilities (47,849 ) 8,791 Pension and post-retirement contributions (2,075 ) (2,061 ) Franchise tenant improvement allowance and incentive disbursements (1,166 ) (813 ) Other (1,159 ) (3,384 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities 34,051 62,251 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (9,401 ) (7,076 ) Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 2,245 3,629 Proceeds from the sale and leaseback of assets 1,576 — Proceeds from the sale of company-operated restaurants 48 133 Other (1,305 ) 2,677 Cash flows used in investing activities (6,837 ) (637 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal repayments on debt (223 ) (211 ) Debt issuance costs (2,090 ) — Dividends paid on common stock (9,257 ) (9,089 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 49 114 Payroll tax payments for equity award issuances (795 ) (773 ) Cash flows used in financing activities (12,316 ) (9,959 ) Net increase in cash and restricted cash 14,898 51,655 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 73,568 236,920 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 88,466 $ 288,575

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

The following table presents certain income and expense items included in our condensed consolidated statements of earnings as a percentage of total revenues, unless otherwise indicated. Percentages may not add due to rounding.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS DATA (Unaudited) 16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Revenues: Company restaurant sales 34.8 % 33.8 % Franchise rental revenues 29.9 % 30.6 % Franchise royalties and other 17.6 % 17.6 % Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 17.6 % 18.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Operating costs and expenses, net: Food and packaging (1) 31.3 % 28.3 % Payroll and employee benefits (1) 33.1 % 30.6 % Occupancy and other (1) 17.4 % 15.6 % Franchise occupancy expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) (2) 62.1 % 62.8 % Franchise support and other costs (3) 6.4 % 5.5 % Franchise advertising and other services expenses (4) 104.1 % 103.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 7.4 % 6.1 % Depreciation and amortization 3.6 % 4.3 % Other operating expenses (income), net 1.1 % (0.1 )% Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — % (0.4 )% Earnings from operations 21.4 % 26.3 % Income tax rate (5) 26.5 % 25.1 %

____________________________ (1) As a percentage of company restaurant sales. (2) As a percentage of franchise rental revenues. (3) As a percentage of franchise royalties and other. (4) As a percentage of franchise contributions for advertising and other services. (5) As a percentage of earnings from operations and before income taxes.

Jack in the Box systemwide sales (in thousands): 16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Company-operated restaurant sales $ 120,056 $ 114,278 Franchised restaurant sales (1) 1,117,676 1,115,826 Systemwide sales (1) $ 1,237,732 $ 1,230,104

____________________________ (1) Franchised restaurant sales represent sales at franchised restaurants and are revenues of our franchisees. Systemwide sales include company and franchised restaurant sales. We do not record franchised sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues, marketing fees and percentage rent revenues are calculated based on a percentage of franchised sales. We believe franchised and systemwide restaurant sales information is useful to investors as they have a direct effect on the company's profitability.

The following table summarizes the year-to-date changes in the number and mix of Jack in the Box company and franchise restaurants:

SUPPLEMENTAL RESTAURANT ACTIVITY INFORMATION (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Company Franchise Total Company Franchise Total Beginning of year 163 2,055 2,218 144 2,097 2,241 New — 2 2 — 3 3 Acquired from franchisees 4 (4 ) — 4 (4 ) — Closed (2 ) (10 ) (12 ) — (7 ) (7 ) End of period 165 2,043 2,208 148 2,089 2,237 % of system 7 % 93 % 100 % 7 % 93 % 100 %

JACK IN THE BOX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS TO GAAP RESULTS

(Unaudited)

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses the following non-GAAP measures: Operating Earnings Per Share, Adjusted EBITDA, Restaurant-Level Margin and Franchise-Level Margin. Management believes that these measurements, when viewed with the company's results of operations in accordance with GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations in the tables below, provide useful information about operating performance and period-over-period changes, and provide additional information that is useful for evaluating the operating performance of the company's core business without regard to potential distortions.

Operating Earnings Per Share

Operating Earnings Per Share represents diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis excluding acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs; COLI losses (gains), net; gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants; and the excess tax benefit or tax deficiency from share-based compensation arrangements. Operating Earnings Per Share should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Operating Earnings Per Share provides investors with a meaningful supplement of the company’s operating performance and period-over-period changes without regard to potential distortions.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings Per Share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted earnings per share. Figures may not add due to rounding.

16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 (2) Diluted earnings per share – GAAP $ 1.85 $ 2.21 Acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs 0.11 — Net COLI losses (gains) 0.02 (0.19 ) Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants — (0.04 ) Excess tax benefits from share-based compensation arrangements — — Operating Earnings Per Share – non-GAAP (1) $ 1.97 $ 1.98

____________________ (1) Operating Earnings Per Share may not add due to rounding. (2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, we exclude gains and losses driven by mark-to-market changes in the cash surrender value of COLI policies, net of a deferred compensation obligation supported by these policies. The prior period has been recast to conform to the current year presentation.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net earnings on a GAAP basis excluding income taxes, interest expense, net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, other operating expenses (income), net, depreciation and amortization, and the amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under U.S. GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the company's ongoing cash earnings, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings (in thousands).

16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Net earnings - GAAP $ 39,270 $ 50,859 Income taxes 14,190 17,061 Interest expense, net 20,187 20,735 Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (48 ) (1,283 ) Other operating expenses (income), net 3,843 (452 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,496 14,571 Amortization of franchise tenant improvement allowances and other 1,234 861 Adjusted EBITDA – non-GAAP $ 91,172 $ 102,352

Restaurant-Level Margin

Restaurant-Level Margin is defined as company restaurant sales less restaurant operating costs (food and packaging, labor, and occupancy costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Restaurant-Level Margin excludes revenues and expenses of our franchise operations and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, gains or losses on the sale of company-operated restaurants, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Restaurant-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Restaurant-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Restaurant-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Restaurant-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of company-operated restaurants.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Restaurant-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 73,740 $ 88,926 Franchise rental revenues (103,099 ) (103,749 ) Franchise royalties and other (60,755 ) (59,648 ) Franchise contributions for advertising and other services (60,801 ) (60,866 ) Franchise occupancy expenses 63,983 65,169 Franchise support and other costs 3,911 3,273 Franchise advertising and other services expenses 63,308 62,695 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,339 20,499 Other operating expenses (income), net 3,843 (452 ) Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (48 ) (1,283 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,496 14,571 Restaurant-Level Margin- Non-GAAP $ 21,917 $ 29,135 Company restaurant sales $ 120,056 $ 114,278 Restaurant-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 18.3 % 25.5 %

Franchise-Level Margin

Franchise-Level Margin is defined as franchise revenues less franchise operating costs (occupancy expenses, advertising contributions, and franchise support and other costs) and is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with GAAP. Franchise-Level Margin excludes revenue and expenses of our company-operated restaurants and certain costs, such as selling, general, and administrative expenses, depreciation and amortization, other operating expenses (income), net, and other costs that are considered normal operating costs. As such, Franchise-Level Margin is not indicative of the overall results of the company and does not accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders because of the exclusion of corporate-level expenses. Franchise-Level Margin should be considered as a supplement to, not as a substitute for, analysis of results as reported under GAAP or other similarly titled measures of other companies. The company is presenting Franchise-Level Margin because it believes that it provides a meaningful supplement to net earnings of the company's core business operating results, as well as a comparison to those of other similar companies. Management utilizes Franchise-Level Margin as a key performance indicator to evaluate the profitability of our franchise operations.

Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP Franchise-Level Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, earnings from operations (in thousands):

16 Weeks Ended January 23, 2022 January 17, 2021 Earnings from operations - GAAP $ 73,740 $ 88,926 Company restaurant sales (120,056 ) (114,278 ) Food and packaging 37,537 32,377 Payroll and employee benefits 39,725 34,931 Occupancy and other 20,877 17,835 Selling, general and administrative expenses 25,339 20,499 Other operating expenses (income), net 3,843 (452 ) Gains on the sale of company-operated restaurants (48 ) (1,283 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,496 14,571 Franchise-Level Margin - Non-GAAP $ 93,453 $ 93,126 Franchise rental revenues $ 103,099 $ 103,749 Franchise royalties and other 60,755 59,648 Franchise contributions for advertising and other services 60,801 60,866 Total franchise revenues $ 224,655 $ 224,263 Franchise-Level Margin % - Non-GAAP 41.6 % 41.5 %

