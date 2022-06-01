01.06.2022 05:50:00

Jack in the Box to Present at Investor Conferences Throughout June

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces participation at the following investor events:

  • RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer and Retail Conference (Wednesday, June 1 -- Boston)
  • Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference (Monday, June 6th -- New York City)
  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference (Tuesday, June 7th -- New York City)
  • Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference (Thursday, June 9th -- Boston)
  • Oppenheimer Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference (Tuesday, June 14th -- attending virtually)
  • Jefferies Consumer Conference (Monday, June 20th -- attending virtually)

Visit investors.jackinthebox.com for additional information, as well as webcast links and replays for select events where available.

Contact: Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations (619.902.0269)

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants across 21 states, and Del Taco, the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the U.S. with approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com and www.deltaco.com.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

