25.01.2022 07:14:00
Jack in the Box to Present at Jefferies Winter Summit on Tuesday, January 25th
Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:
What:
Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Alex Slagle, Jefferies restaurant analyst
JACK participants:
Darin Harris, CEO
Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations
When:
Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT
Where:
investors.jackinthebox.com
How:
Live webcast
Contact:
Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations
619.902.0269
About Jack in the Box Inc.
Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com
Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220124005916/en/
