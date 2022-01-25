NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren.-w-
25.01.2022 07:14:00

Jack in the Box to Present at Jefferies Winter Summit on Tuesday, January 25th

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) announces the following event:

What:

Virtual Fireside Chat hosted by Alex Slagle, Jefferies restaurant analyst

 

JACK participants:

 

Darin Harris, CEO

 

Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations

 

 

When:

Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

 

 

Where:

investors.jackinthebox.com

 

 

How:

Live webcast

 

 

Contact:

Chris Brandon, vice president of investor relations

 

619.902.0269

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com

Please visit our Investor Relations website at investors.jackinthebox.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases, investor presentations and conference webcasts.

