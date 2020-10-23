Jack Nathan Medical Corp. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Co-Founders George Barakat (CEO) & Mike Marchelletta (President) of Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH) ("Jack Nathan Health"), joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.



Jack Nathan Health®, a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart Supercentres, helps patients access high-quality primary care in the communities where they live and work. Jack Nathan Health is focused on expanding access to care by opening additional clinics in Canada and internationally, increasing patient connectivity by expanding digital and specialist medical services to create better outcomes for patients, doctors, and communities. For more information please visit https://www.jacknathanhealth.com/

Date: Friday, October 23, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited