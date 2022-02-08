Jackery Solar Energy Solutions on Display at the Quartzsite RV Show in Arizona

QUARTZSITE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor lovers gather annually at the Quartzsite from the world's premier manufacturers and distributors. A team from Jackery is on-site at the 2022 Quartzsite RV Show, connecting with attendees and showcasing Jackery's world class solar generators.

This event is estimated to be the largest gathering of RVers at anytime around the world, with attendance often reaching 750,000. With the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people have gravitated toward the convenience and freedom afforded by life on the road in an RV. Now that more people have flexible, remote work arrangements, it's more possible than ever to experience the entire country, year-round, in a luxury or economy RV.

Jackery Solar Generator for RVs

The team at Jackery is in Arizona for the Quartzsite show, displaying an array of Jackery products, including the demonstration of two star products: the SG 1000 and SG 1500.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000

The Jackery Explorer 1000 can be bundled with two solar panels (Solar Saga 100W). The solar panels can be positioned sunward on two handy kickstands, and begin working within seconds of setup. It is compatible with the Explorer 300/500/1000/1500 models, and works great for unexpected power outages and off-grid outdoor trips.

Jackery Solar Generator 1500

The Jackery Explorer 1500 can also be bundled with Solar Saga solar panels, and has a massive capacity for powering most items in an RV.

These are the perfect generators for an RV, with enough solar power gathered by the solar panels to power 99% of the devices and appliances in an RV, including an electric stove, full-size fridge, air conditioner and other appliances.

Jackery generators run purely on clean energy and are perfectly safe. The generators are also configured to run in almost complete silence whilst in operation. Additionally, using solar power to recharge means they generate zero emissions, allowing for safe, renewable and sustainable charging.

Going Green on the Road

Jackery has always strived to create sustainability for the environment, the earth and human beings by using green, renewable energy, and is strongly committed to satisfy the needs of people's outdoor life off the grid for long-lasting electricity power.

In 2018, Jackery started developing solar panels for outdoor life, firstly proposing the concept of Solar Generator in 2020, combining the portable power station and solar panel into a bundle set. From then on in, Jackery has continued to develop its excellent sustainable outdoor life brand and product line, setting the industry standard and benchmark for solar and renewable charging.

Jackery provides the leading solar power solutions for RVers, campers and adventurers of all kinds. Founded in 2012, the company quickly gained traction, and the its solar generators are meticulously designed and manufactured, making them one of the best and most popular portable power products on the market today.

The growing community of Jackery users are often people who treasure the outdoors, embracing life in an RV or aiming to make a difference by buying from a conscientious company.

About Jackery

Founded in 2012, Jackery has been adhering to its mission of empowering outdoor exploration and committing whole-heartedly to the R&D, manufacturing, and marketing of solar generators. Jackery is the first company to introduce portable power stations with a larger capacity for outdoors to the market, and also the first to formally announce and promote the concept and products of solar generator to the public. Their products have been favored by millions of consumers in Japan, Europe, and the United States.

With ten years of experience in the field, Jackery is now a global energy leader, the number one producer of portable power, and one of the world's biggest manufacturers of outdoor solar utilities. In redefining the use of clean energy for outdoor living, Jackery is a major front in the fight against climate change.

