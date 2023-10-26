Jackery Solar Mars Bot Wins the Prestigious TIME Best Inventions of 2023 Award

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the global leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with an incredible milestone - the award-winning Jackery Solar Mars Bot. This groundbreaking innovation has been recognized with the highly esteemed TIME Best Inventions of 2023 award (time.com/best-inventions-2023 ) in the "Green Energy" category, marking a remarkable achievement for the company as it continues to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions.

In a world grappling with an escalating energy crisis and growing environmental concerns, the development of sustainable and efficient energy solutions is imperative. Jackery's new product, the Jackery Solar Mars Bot, exemplifies the company's dedication to creating eco-friendly solutions in response to these issues.

This prestigious honor, given by TIME annually and this year given to 200 recipients, recognizes outstanding achievements that change the world for the better, and is described by the magazine as "200 innovations changing how we live". It celebrates innovations that address pressing challenges with ingenuity and creativity. These innovations span various domains, including technology, beauty, healthcare, food, home, and entertainment.

The Jackery Solar Mars Bot, which won in the "Green Energy" category, is a prime example of an invention that not only improves our world but also contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

The Jackery Solar Mars Bot is a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts who need access to reliable power. This intelligent service robot can autonomously navigate outdoor environments, tracking bright light for photovoltaic power generation or recharging at designated charging piles, providing worry-free power for camping, RVing, off-grid living, and emergency situations. By harnessing the power of the sun, the Jackery Solar Mars Bot offers a sustainable and eco-friendly solution to the rising energy demands and dwindling fossil fuel resources, while also ensuring a seamless and enjoyable outdoor experience.

The Solar Mars Bot's ability to navigate autonomously is made possible by its intelligent sensors and movement planning capabilities. These sensors allow the robot to identify optimal spots for power generation, ensuring maximum energy capture. Furthermore, it can avoid obstacles and adapt to various terrains, making it versatile and adaptable to a range of outdoor environments.

The recognition of the Jackery Solar Mars Bot with the TIME Best Inventions of 2023 award underscores its significance in the renewable energy and clean technology landscape. It signifies a shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions in an era where innovation is crucial for combating the energy crisis and minimizing our carbon footprint.

In addition to the award from TIME, Jackery has been recognized with numerous other prestigious accolades. For instance, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus received the SEAL Sustainability Award earlier this year, and the company has earned an impressive total of 58 International Design Awards, including distinguished honors such as the Red Dot Award, IF Design Award, and A' Design Award, among others.

As the world embraces the urgent need for clean, renewable energy, the Jackery Solar Mars Bot represents a significant step forward. Its innovative integration of solar power, energy storage, and autonomous movement planning promises to change the way we power outdoor off-grid scenes. Whether you're at a remote campsite, hosting an outdoor event, or simply enjoying the freedom of life on the road, the Solar Mars Bot ensures that you'll have access to reliable, clean power.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand born with a mission to offer green energy to everyone, everywhere. Jackery launched the world's first outdoor portable power stations in 2016 and developed the world's first portable solar panels in 2018. Jackery has sold over 3 million units globally since 2018, and has been recognized by over 200 authorized media and organizations worldwide and received 58 prestigious international design awards. Jackery has fulfilled its social responsibility on a global scale and maintained long-term cooperation with global public welfare organizations such as WWF, NFF and IRC contributing its strength and value to boost global sustainable development and other public welfare.

