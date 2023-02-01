|
01.02.2023 15:01:00
Jackpocket Looks Back At A Successful Year, With App Users Winning More Than $100M in 2022
The leading digital lottery courier app made 17 millionaires last year, part of its immense growth
NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, is looking back on a successful year through data from 2022. It was a breakout year for winners with 17 Jackpocket users winning lottery prizes worth $1 million or more. Even further, over 1 million Jackpocket users won lottery prizes in 2022 averaging out to 16 lottery winners a minute.
"We've had an amazing year of growth with Jackpocket now in 15 states across the country," said Peter Sullivan, founder and CEO of Jackpocket. "As we continue to expand our national footprint, we aim to make participating in the lottery even more easy, accessible, and convenient. We congratulate the over 1 million Jackpocket users who won lottery prizes last year and look forward to celebrating even more wins in 2023."
Overall winnings by Jackpocket users in 2022 topped more than $100 million, for a grand total of $128.7 million. The single biggest win by a Jackpocket user was a $7 million Cash4Life prize in New York followed by a $3 million Mega Millions prize also in New York. The most popular game of the year was Powerball, which resulted in the most cumulative winnings for Jackpocket app users, totaling over $25 million nationwide.
Here are some additional notable stats for the year:
- There were an average of over 23,000 winners per day
- The most popular game of the year, excluding Powerball and Mega Millions, was Cash4Life
- The most popular day of the week in 2022 to order tickets on the app was Wednesday, and the most popular time of day to order tickets was in the evening.
Q4 2022 Data Findings:
In addition to 2022 data, Jackpocket has pulled its most interesting trends from Q4 2022. Most notably, digital lottery courier orders have increased in all states where the app is available since Q3 2022.
Numbers and Game Trends
- Top 10 standard numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q4
- 19, 36 – drawn 10 times
- 37 – drawn 9 times
- 6, 15, 46, 47, 56, 59 – drawn 8 times
- 13, 30, 53, 55, – drawn 7 times
- Top 3 bonus numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q4
- 6, 11, 25 – drawn 5 times
- How users chose their numbers
- 40.5% used Quick Pick
- 59.5% used Pick Your Own
- How users who won prizes chose their numbers
- 30% used Quick Pick
- 70% used Pick Your Own
Luckiest Identifiers: Who's Getting Lucky?
- Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for Jackpocket users who won lottery prizes
- Sagittarius ($4,123,968 with 54,128 winners)
- Aries ($3,908,684 with 57,196 winners)
- Gemini ($3,619,131 with 57,743 winners)
- Top 5 luckiest zip codes
- 11590 – Westbury, NY (winning $1,071,069)
- 10033 – New York City, NY (winning $1,037,164)
- 80602 – Brighton, CO (winning $1,015,802)
- 78744 – Austin, TX (winning $1,011,086)
- 07071 – Lyndhurst, NJ (winning $977,708)
- Luckiest games in each state for Jackpocket users
- AR: Natural State Jackpot
- AZ: Fantasy 5
- CO: Lucky for Life
- DC: Lucky for Life
- ID: Idaho Cash
- MN: North 5
- MT: Montana Cash
- NH: Lucky for Life
- NJ: Cash4Life
- NM: Roadrunner Cash
- NY: Cash4Life
- OH: Lucky for Life
- OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks
- TX: Lotto Texas
- WV: Lotto America
- Top three winning lottery tickets by state
- New York: $1M
- Colorado: $1M
- New Jersey: $965,315
Jackpocket is available in 15 states; Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. For more information on digital lottery courier use in the U.S. visit jackpocket.com/press.
About Jackpocket
Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to order lottery tickets. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
SOURCE Jackpocket
