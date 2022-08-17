Jackpocket Releases Q2 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S.

Lottery app makes 4 millionaires in Q2, topping $150M in prize payouts

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q2 2022 report about the state of digital lottery play. Digital lottery play has increased since last quarter and within the last year in the 12 states, including New York, New Jersey, and Texas, where Jackpocket is active.

"Quarter over quarter, we continue to see growth and opportunity in the digital lottery space. The Jackpocket app's Mega Millions & Powerball market share increased in all states where Jackpocket is active and we anticipate that trend to continue," said Jackpocket Founder and CEO Peter Sullivan. "Digital convenience is paramount for people these days, and Jackpocket is proud to provide a solution for existing lottery players and to introduce new players to this beloved form of entertainment."

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q2 2022. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q2 2022.

Across the states where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q1 2022 and Q2 2021.

Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 3, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q2 2022, which is consistent with Q1 2022.

Powerball For bonus Mega Ball and Powerball numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2 2021-Q1 2022.

Powerball Mega Powerball 63 was the most frequent number drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q2 2022.

Powerball Specific data findings:

Top 10 standard numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q2

Powerball

63 - drawn 11 times





6, 39, 41, 69 - each drawn 9 times





7, 11, 20, 40, 42 - each drawn 8 times



Top 4 bonus numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q

Powerball

18 - drawn 6 times





4 - drawn 5 times





10, 17 - each drawn 4 times



How players chose their numbers



42% used Quick Pick





58% used Pick Your Own



How winning players chose their numbers



31% used Quick Pick





69% used Pick Your Own

Luckiest games in each state for lottery winners (which have stayed consistent from Q3 2021-Q2 2022)

AR: Natural State Jackpot



CO: Lucky for Life



DC: Lucky for Life



MN: North 5



MT: Montana Cash



NH: Lucky for Life



NJ: Cash4Life



NM: Roadrunner Cash



NY: Cash4Life



OH: Lucky for Life



OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks

TX: Lotto Texas

Top 3 luckiest astrology signs for lottery winners

Taurus (won a total of $3,533,653 with 29,680 winners)

Scorpio (won a total of $2,951,317 with 29,321 winners)

Leo (won a total of $2,574,149 with 32,205 winners)

Bayonne, New Jersey



07002 (winning $1,371,910 total)

Passaic County, New Jersey



07508 (winning $1,009,099 total)

Suffolk County, New York



11738 (winning $1,004,797 total)

Cuyahoga County, Ohio



44119 (winning $1,002,112 total)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas



71603 (winning $535,837 total)

Hockley, Texas



77447 (winning $253,654 total)

Bronx, New York



10473 (winning $181,950 total)

Brooklyn, New York



11218 (winning $520,184 total)

11234 (winning $200,787 total)

11236 (winning $171,308 total)

Women playing the lottery digitally has decreased slightly since last quarter



Q2 2022: 41.3% of total





Q1 2022: 42.5% of total



Men playing the lottery digitally has increased slightly since last quarter



Q2 2022: 58.7% of total





Q1 2022: 57.5% of total

Amount spent each month

Highest: New York



Lowest: Washington, D.C.

Top Three Winning Lottery Tickets by State

New York ($1,000,000)



New Jersey ($1,000,000)



Ohio ($1,000,000)

Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY digital lottery growth at 167.7%

is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY digital lottery growth at 167.7% Arkansas is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ digital lottery growth at 19.2%

The top 3 states by lottery revenue in Q2 have remained consistent since Q2 2021



New York





Texas





New Jersey

As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S.∗, Jackpocket sees the findings of the 12 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

