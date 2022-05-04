Jackson Hewitt® Selects ActionIQ's Customer Experience Hub to Increase Market Share and Focus on Customer Experience

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ today announced that its Customer Experience Hub (CX Hub) has been selected by Jackson Hewitt Tax Services®, a leading innovator in tax preparation industry, to increase market share and customer lifetime value through enhanced customer experiences.

"Jackson Hewitt has been a tax preparation company for more than 35 years, and we're looking to build on that proud history with an even greater focus on customer-centricity and experiences," said Suzanne Darmory, Vice President of Integrated Marketing and Creative at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "The ActionIQ CX Hub, augmented by Neustar's identity resolution capabilities, will allow us to better understand our customers and to orchestrate superior experiences across every brand touchpoint. We are confident that this will increase our organizational intelligence and agility to drive long term revenue and growth."

The joint ActionIQ-Neustar solution will enable Jackson Hewitt to:

Create a 360-degree view of their customer

Convert anonymous prospects into known customers

Identify and activate hyper-segmented audiences in real-time

Orchestrate and optimize scalable omnichannel customer journeys

"Jackson Hewitt has always put its customers first, and with the ActionIQ CX Hub powered by a CDP, they will now have the tools to scale their CX strategies to all their channels and teams," said Tamara Gruzbarg, Vice President of Strategic Services at ActionIQ. "We are thrilled to add Jackson Hewitt to our roster of industry-leading financial services brands and are confident they will see the same transformational benefits a CX Hub can bring as the rest of our clients."

"We are excited to partner with ActionIQ on Jackson Hewitt's customer experience initiative," said Michael Schoen, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Marketing Solutions at Neustar, a TransUnion company. "Working together, Neustar and ActionIQ can help enrich customer profiles and solve acquisition challenges, such as unknown web traffic. Armed with new customer insights Jackson Hewitt will be able to orchestrate omnichannel customer journeys and deliver outstanding customer experiences."

Headquartered in Jersey City, NJ, and with nearly 6,000 locations, most of which are independently owned and operated, Jackson Hewitt has been helping customers with full-service tax preparation offerings since 2003.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt'swebsite for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,500 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including nearly 3,000 in Walmart stores as well as online tax prep services, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit www.jacksonhewitt.com or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

