Jackson Nurse Professionals and Jackson Therapy Partners Open Innovative On-Site Health Center

ORLANDO, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based Jackson Nurse Professionals and Jackson Therapy Partners – both part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies – and CareHere today announced the opening of an on-site health center at the companies' Orlando offices. The CareHere eHealth Center™, called the Jackson Healthcare Wellness Center, staffs an on-site registered nurse and a full-time remote physician to provide acute and primary care, care coordination, chronic condition management and health coaching, as well as some occupational health services to Jackson Nurse Professionals and Jackson Therapy Partners associates and their families.

"We are very excited to join the short list of Orlando-area employers who offer free, convenient, quality healthcare to all of our associates and their family members," said Jackson Healthcare Group President Scott L'Heureux. "Services like these help us live out our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch."

Jackson Healthcare provides free healthcare to nearly 1,000 associates and their families at its Alpharetta, GA campus through a dedicated on-site health center that is staffed with physicians, advanced practice professionals and nurses who dispense medications to associates and their families. With a smaller population of associates in Orlando, Jackson Nurse Professionals and Jackson Therapy Partners needed an alternative model to deliver high-quality care.

"There are approximately 200,000 employer locations with anywhere from 100 – 1,000 employees on-site. The problem faced by those employers is how to provide a cost-effective, high-quality on-site health center solution," said Michael Gonzales, vice president of product development and innovation at CareHere. "The CareHere team is combining the latest in healthcare technology with our industry leading Population Health Management solutions to create a unique, first-in-the-industry model for locations with 100 employees and larger. We applaud Jackson Nurse Professionals and Jackson Therapy Partners for continuing to be visionary leaders and partners in revolutionizing how healthcare is delivered."

The Jackson Healthcare Wellness Center utilizes an on-site nurse, cutting-edge security and medical instruments, and a secure high-definition video connection to the provider. To get care, associates and their family members can easily schedule an appointment online, on the CareHere App, or can call CareHere's Patient Support Center toll free. Appointments can be the same-day or in the future. The nurses in the health center welcome patients, take their vitals, and gather symptoms and health concerns information. The nurse then connects with the doctor through secure video chat and facilitates assessment of the patient by the doctor. Patients are prescribed any needed medications at the pharmacy of their choice.

"Our organization is committed to enhancing the well-being of our associates, and we work diligently to implement ongoing programs that make a difference in their lives," said Robyn Smith, executive vice president of human resources at Jackson Healthcare. "CareHere brought us an innovative model that was the perfect fit for our needs, and now our associates in Orlando have the same access to care as our associates in Alpharetta."

About Jackson Nurse Professionals and Jackson Therapy Partners

Helping 1,300 healthcare facilities fill critical needs in patient care nationwide, Jackson Nurse Professionals and Jackson Therapy Partners fill thousands of vacant registered nurse and therapy positions every year. Headquartered in Orlando, Jackson Nurse Professionals partners with hospitals and outpatient centers annually to solve their nurse staffing shortages while Jackson Therapy Partners specializes exclusively in the recruitment of occupational therapists, physical therapists and speech language pathologists for the short and long-term staffing needs of clients coast-to-coast. Learn more at www.jacksonnursing.com or www.jacksontherapy.com.

About Jackson Healthcare

Jackson Healthcare®, the third-largest U.S. healthcare staffing firm by revenue, is a family of highly-specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies. With a mission to improve the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone it touches, it helps thousands of healthcare facilities serve more than seven million patients annually. Backed by more than 1,400 associates and with over $1 billion in annual revenue, Jackson Healthcare is recognized as an employer of choice, having appeared on Fortune's Best Workplaces in Health Care and Biopharma and Best Workplaces for Millennials, as well as a best place to work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle since 2005. Learn more at www.jacksonhealthcare.com.

About CareHere

CareHere is a trusted population health management solutions organization that pioneered and continues to innovate employer provided on-site and near-site primary care and occupational health at significant cost savings. CareHere partners with employers to inspire their employees and families to achieve well-being and greater health through innovative, quality, cost-effective healthcare solutions. The Nashville-based healthcare leader utilizes health centers, their TeleHealth model that activates telephonic connection to Board-certified Doctors, and has recently launched eHealth™ Centers, utilizing an on-site nurse, cutting-edge security and medical instruments and a secure, HD video connection to the provider. Started in 2004 and known for their patient-centered approach and delivering their care with enthusiasm and compassion, CareHere cares for patients in 27 states and 200+ health centers nationwide.

