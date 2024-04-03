Jacob af Forselles appointed as the Managing Director of Advium Corporate Finance Ltd and as a member to eQ Group’s Management Team

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

3 April 2024, at 9:00 am

Jacob af Forselles has been appointed as the Managing Director of Advium Corporate Finance Ltd and as a member to eQ Group’s Management Team. He will start his position at the beginning of August.

Advium’s current Managing Director, Janne Larma, comments the appointment of af Forselles: "I am very pleased that Jacob is appointed as the Managing Director of Advium. Jacob has a strong background in investment banking, both from the point of view of an advisor as well as a client, and he also has versatile experience in investing. These create excellent qualifications to head Advium. Jacob af Forselles, Benedict Landtman (Head of M&A) and Henrik Calton (Head of Real Estate) together with other Advium’s professionals form a very experienced and knowledgeable team to serve Advium’s clients.”

Jacob af Forselles (born 1973) has over 20 years of experience in M&A, investments and strategy work, as well as in leading teams of experienced professionals. He is currently the Chief Strategy Officer at Konecranes Plc. Previously he has worked as Chief Investment Officer at Ahlström Capital and in various roles at Mandatum Investment Bank. In addition, he is also the Chair of the Board in Finnish Industry Investment Ltd and a Member of the Board in Life Annuity Institution Hereditas Ltd. Jacob af Forselles holds a Master of Science (Economics) degree from Hanken School of Economics and a Master of Laws degree from the University of Helsinki.

The long-time Managing Director of Advium Corporate Finance Ltd, Janne Larma, will leave his operative role in Advium by the end of the year but he will continue as the Chair of the Board at Advium from 1st of August 2024.

Helsinki, 3 April 2024

eQ Plc

Mikko Koskimies

CEO

Additional information: Mikko Koskimies, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8799

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

