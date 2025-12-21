Jacobio Pharma Signs Agreement With AstraZeneca On Pan-KRAS Inhibitor JAB-23E73

(RTTNews) - Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L, ZEG.DE, AZN.ST) for its proprietary Pan-KRAS inhibitor, JAB-23E73. Under the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca will receive exclusive development and commercialization rights outside of China, while both companies will jointly develop and commercialize the drug within China.

As part of the agreement, Jacobio will receive an upfront payment of US$100 million. In addition, the company is eligible for further development and commercial milestone payments of up to US$1.915 billion, along with tiered royalties on net sales achieved outside of China. AstraZeneca will take responsibility for all clinical development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization activities for JAB-23E73 in markets beyond China.

JAB-23E73 is an innovative Pan-KRAS inhibitor developed using Jacobio's induced allosteric drug discovery platform. It is designed to target multiple KRAS mutation subtypes. KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in human cancers, found in approximately 23% of all patients. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase I trials in both China and the United States, where early signs of anti-tumor activity have been observed.

Looking ahead, Jacobio will continue to explore the KRAS pathway, advance tADCs with KRAS inhibitors as payloads, and develop differentiated drugs targeting additional KRAS mutation types. The company also plans to drive forward its next immuno-oncology programs, including its STING-based iADC platform.

AZN settled on the NasdaqGS at $91.36 at the close on December 19, and in after-hours trading rose to $92.34.

