Jacobs and Palantir Launch Global Strategic Partnership for Data Solutions

DALLAS and DENVER, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) and Palantir Technologies Inc. ("Palantir," NYSE: PLTR) today announced a global strategic collaboration targeting data and technology solutions for the infrastructure and national security markets.

The near-term focus of the relationship is the water sector – a critical enabling infrastructure – and involves the launch of a joint data analytics offering to support public and private sector clients in solving their most complex water infrastructure problems. The water data analytics solution aggregates and analyzes plant data to manage and optimize water and wastewater treatment plant operations and maintenance (O&M), aimed at reducing costs and improving plant performance. The partnership plans to expand and commercialize this innovative solution.

This and other Jacobs-Palantir solutions are poised to respond to clients' data and cyber challenges – and transform the design, delivery, operation and management of infrastructure and national security systems around the world.

"Jacobs' leadership in the water sector and proven Industrial AI and software solutions, combined with Palantir's best-in-class platform, will deliver innovative solutions to our global network of water infrastructure clients," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "And in the process, unlock new opportunities to create a more connected and sustainable world."

Jacobs will leverage its existing O&M portfolio, as well as proprietary machine learning modules and wastewater process optimization tools such as Replica™, to develop and pilot a dynamic management solution suite that combines the Palantir Foundry operating system, connecting day-to-day site operations with AI to optimize power, chemical usage and asset management. The derived analytics and insights will help increase plant performance, reduce lifecycle costs and secure plants from cyber threats – while supporting regulatory compliance and realization of ESG goals.

"Palantir is proud to partner with Jacobs to revolutionize water treatment and looks forward to working together across sectors tackling the world's most pressing problems," said Palantir CEO Alex Karp. "Jacobs' vision, technical expertise and speed of execution make Jacobs an ideal partner for Palantir."

Palantir Foundry is an operating system designed to break down silos between disparate data systems, creating a central operating system for an organization's data, leading to faster data-driven decision making across the enterprise. Designed to scale with increasing complexity, the system is ideally suited to provide a digital backbone of key workflows for the complex domain of wastewater treatment. Its multi-layered security and advanced data management protocols will help defend these critical utilities against cyber-terrorism and other threats, while pursuing the value of connectivity in data.

Looking forward, Jacobs and Palantir are planning other joint technical and programmatic initiatives to serve U.S. federal government customers.

Palantir Technologies is a technology company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the terms of the partnership and the expected benefits of the software platforms and solutions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's and Jacobs' control. These risks and uncertainties include Palantir's and/or Jacobs' ability, as applicable, to meet the unique needs of its customers; the failure of its platforms and solutions to satisfy its customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; its platforms' reliability; and the ability to modify or terminate the partnership. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir or Jacobs, as applicable, makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, neither Palantir nor Jacobs undertakes any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

