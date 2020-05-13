Jacobs Awarded Fourth Consecutive Federal Aviation Administration Contract

DALLAS, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded an architect and engineering design services contract to help the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) replace, modernize and sustain more than 13,000 facilities that support the National Air Space (NAS). The NAS infrastructure, operated by the FAA's Air Traffic Control Facilities and Engineering Services group, includes Air Route Traffic Control Centers, Airport Traffic Control Towers, Terminal Radar Approach Control facilities, unstaffed structures such as radar towers and other FAA owned, operated or sponsored facilities.

The FAA estimates the nationwide, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract at $166 million in fee for the nine-year contract duration, which includes a five-year base period and two, two-year option periods at the FAA's discretion.

"We've stood firmly with the FAA delivering on their mission to provide the safest, most efficient aerospace system in the world for 26 years under our continuous succession of FAA architect and engineering services contracts," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Byers. "Jacobs and the FAA share the same commitment to safety, a contributing factor to our successful, enduring relationship."

Jacobs has delivered nearly three million technical service hours to the FAA while preserving continuity of operations and avoiding a project-related shut-down. For the past two years, we've designed new, greenfield mission-critical facilities and upgraded existing operations to support the FAA's Next Generation Air Transportation System (NextGen) modernization program. One of the most ambitious infrastructure programs in U.S. history, the FAA and its partners are halfway through the multi-year investment and implementation plan to modernize and secure the National Airspace System that serves more than 2.7 million passengers and 44,000 flights per day.

"The FAA looks forward to a continued relationship with Jacobs to meet the mission of the agency while supporting the NAS," said Contracting Officer, Federal Aviation Administration Mary Higgins.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-awarded-fourth-consecutive-federal-aviation-administration-contract-301057612.html

SOURCE Jacobs