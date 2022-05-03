|
03.05.2022 13:29:57
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $88.8 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $11.04 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $223 million or $1.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.8 billion from $3.5 billion last year.
Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $88.8 Mln. vs. $11.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.68 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $3.8 Bln vs. $3.5 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $6.95 to $7.35
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Jacobs Engineering Group Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Jacobs Engineering Group Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
|130,70
|0,00%