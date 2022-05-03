+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
03.05.2022 14:23:43

Jacobs Engineering Updates FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook With Mid-point Of Range Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J) said it now expects fiscal 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1.385 billion to $1.435 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $1.370 billion to $1.450 billion. The company now expects adjusted EPS of $6.95 to $7.35, revised from prior guidance of $6.85 to $7.45.

Second quarter net income was $88.8 million, or $0.68 per share compared with $11.04 million, or $0.08 per share, last year. Excluding items, adjusted earnings was $223 million or $1.72 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $3.8 billion from $3.5 billion last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Jacobs Engineering Group Incmehr Nachrichten