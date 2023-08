Jacobs Gets Environmental Protection Agency Contract - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jacobs (J) announced it was awarded a $450 million Superfund and Great Lakes Architecture-Engineering Services indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity multi-award contract by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes National Program Office and the Region 5 Superfund and Emergency Management Division to provide environmental, technical and management services and associated infrastructure tasks in the Great Lakes Area.

The five-year contract allows the company to assist EPA's efforts to clean up and restore 22 of the 25 remaining Great Lakes Areas of Concern by 2030.