Jacobs Named Prime Designer on MTA's Penn Station Access

DALLAS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) as the Prime Designer for Penn Station Access, the largest expansion of Metro-North's regional railroad system in its history. Jacobs will design the expansion and support construction, which will be led by the Halmar International/Railworks Joint Venture (JV).

Penn Station Access will provide direct Metro-North service between the Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut to Penn Station on Manhattan's west side. The project includes the design of four new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible stations in the Bronx, 19 miles of new and rehabilitated track, four bridge rehabilitations and the modernization of signal, power and communication infrastructure. Jacobs will develop a digital model that will allow for the visualization of the complex interfaces between the different facets of the project, enhancing coordination and constructability, as well as communication with the myriad of stakeholders.

"This transformative program will create sustainable and equitable transportation options to and from Manhattan for Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut residents and communities," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Gary Morris. "By collaborating with MTA and Halmar International/Railworks JV, we'll be able to deliver another mega-project for the State of New York that also supports Jacobs' commitment to creating a more connected, sustainable world."

Penn Station Access will use existing infrastructure along Amtrak's Hellgate Line and improve regional connections at Penn Station to the Long Island Railroad, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak. This project will strengthen the regional rail system, bridge communities and provide new commuting options for Bronx residents who are currently underserved by public transportation.

The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

