Jacobs Secures National Flood Risk Assessment 2 (NaFRA2) Contract

DALLAS, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was selected by England'sEnvironment Agency to design, develop and implement the National Flood Risk Assessment 2 (NaFRA2), a pioneering cloud computing system that will help create a step-change in the quality and scope of England's national flood risk information.

Along with JBA Consulting and a small group of industry and academic experts, Jacobs will combine its industry-leading flood modelling experience with web technologies and cloud computing to develop a system that underpins national-scale flood analysis in England. The Environment Agency estimates the four-year contract value at $10 million (£8 million).

"We believe this will be the world's first cloud-based, interactive national flood risk assessment system combining local and national flood modeling for rivers, sea and surface water," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa Donald Morrison. "Once operational it will enable the Environment Agency to manage flood risk in England more effectively and efficiently."

NaFRA2 will be designed to store, process and manipulate input data, and manage the production of outputs. The project includes substantial national-scale flood modeling, spanning scenarios for different flood defense states, breaching, blockage and climate change. These will help the Environment Agency produce a comprehensive picture of risk and uncertainty, including core public national flood risk information and data to support flood incidents.

"We are thinking and acting differently on this challenging and groundbreaking project," said Environment Agency National Director of Operations and Project Sponsor Steve Moore. "Our work with Jacobs will help to identify and alleviate the risk of flooding that currently affects more than 5.2 million properties in England."

